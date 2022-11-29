Constable dies in accident in Namakkal

November 29, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Namakkal

A 38-year-old police constable was killed in a road accident here on Tuesday. According to the police, K. Ayyanar of Ayilpatty near Namagiripettai was a first-grade constable at Coonoor police station in the Nilgiris district. Last week, he was transferred to the Namakkal police station, and he was to join duty on Wednesday. On Tuesday morning, he was heading to Rasipuram from Ayilpatty on a two-wheeler when a government bus hit his vehicle at Mettala. Ayyanar died on the spot. The police registered a case and are investigating.