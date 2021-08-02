Constable arrested on theft charge

Tiruppur

02 August 2021 23:54 IST

The police on Sunday arrested a police constable on charges of stealing a two-wheeler in front of a Tasmac outlet in Palladam.

According to the police, Rajeshkumar (32), who had been serving as a constable at the Avinashipalayam police station for a month, allegedly threatened a youth outside the Tasmac outlet on Saturday evening and stole his motorcycle.

Based on the youth’s complaint, the Palladam police registered a case under section 392 (Punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and nabbed him on Sunday. He had not been reporting for duty since July 26.

The accused was remanded in judicial custody and the Tiruppur District Police will initiate departmental action against him, the police said on Monday.