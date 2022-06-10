Constable arrested for alleged dowry harassment 

A police constable attached to the G1 police station in Udhagamandalam and his parents were arrested for allegedly driving his wife to suicide by demanding dowry.

R. Vineeth Balaji (29) from Oddanchatram in Dindugal married K. Muthupandeeswari around a year ago. On June 7, Muthupandeeswari was found dead in their house at the police quarters in Udhagamandalam. The victim’s parents alleged that she was facing dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws that led to her ending life.

An RDO inquiry was initiated. After depositions by the victim’s parents, the police registered a case against Vineeth Balaji and his parents, Radhakrishnan and Kavitha, under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband subjecting a woman to cruelty), 304B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act. All three persons were arrested on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody.

