Constable accused of beating minor boy shifted to control room

A policeman attached to the Singanallur police station in Coimbatore was shifted to the city police control room on Monday after he was accused of having beaten up a minor boy with lathi on Sunday.

Senior officers of the Coimbatore city police said that the process of initiating further disciplinary action on police constable Durgaraj was under way.

Parents of the 13-year-old boy from Surya Nagar near Ondipudur alleged that Durgaraj beat him with lathi on Sunday when he had gone out with friends.

The boy had gone out with two friends in a two-wheeler on Sunday. As complete lockdown was in place in Coimbatore on Sunday, Durgaraj and other policemen were on patrol duty.

Sources said that when boys did not stop the two-wheeler after seeing the police, Durgaraj and other policemen allegedly chased them. The boy got down from the two-wheeler midway while others moved on. Durgaraj managed to catch the boy and allegedly beat him with a lathi.

“We are in the process of initiating further action against the policeman,” said a senior officer to The Hindu.