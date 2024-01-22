GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Conservationists in Nilgiris call for halt to fishing within Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, say it is impacting birds, water animals

Naturalists say otters and aquatic mammals that were being seen during the Covid-19 lockdown when fishing was barred, are not being seen any longer with an increase in fishing activities within the protected area

January 22, 2024 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Rohan Premkumar
An abandoned quarry has become a paradise for migratory birds in Masinagudi, which is part of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) buffer zone

An abandoned quarry has become a paradise for migratory birds in Masinagudi, which is part of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) buffer zone | Photo Credit: Sathyamoorthy M

Both regulated and illegal fishing within the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) could be impacting food availability and as a consequence, biodiversity around waterbodies and wetlands within the protected area, say birdwatchers and conservationists.

Fishing is allowed in select lakes and waterbodies in the Nilgiris with appropriate permits issued by the T.N. Fisheries Department. While waterbodies such as Pykara, Glenmorgan and the Kamaraj Sagar Dam lie outside designated protected areas, and therefore, do not negatively impact local biodiversity, some waterbodies where fishing is allowed lie within protected areas, such as Maravakandy Dam near Masinagudi in the MTR buffer zone.

Birdwatchers and naturalists say that over the past few years, intensification of fishing in the Maravakandy Dam has led to fewer birds as well as aquatic mammals such as otters being seen in the area. “During the Covid-19 lockdown, when there was no fishing, otters could be spotted with regularity around the dam, while migratory birds such as Ospreys were also spotted,” said a birdwatcher and naturalist who regularly visits the area.

He said that the area was home to both native biodiversity as well as migratory species. “However, I suspect that fishing in the area is causing disturbances to native birdlife, as species such as the Pied kingfisher, which were spotted in large numbers, have become virtually undetectable over the past few years.”

Local residents also say that fishing is being carried out in an abandoned stone quarry in the same area, which is used by a population of Wooly-necked storks, classified by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), as “vulnerable,” as well as rare mammals such as striped hyenas. “The quarry is also used as an illegal site to dump waste generated within Masinagudi. Despite efforts made by the local panchayat to ensure that waste is processed nearby, and not dumped into the quarry, illegal dumping still occurs clandestinely,” said R. Umabathi, a local resident.

When contacted, N. Jothilakshmanan, Assistant Director of Fisheries (Nilgiris district), said that only the capture of the common carp fish was allowed in Maravakandy Dam, and that fishing in the area was highly regulated, including specifications on the types of nets used that would ensure only large fish are captured.

Mr. Jothilakshmanan said that he had received complaints of illegal fishing in the abandoned stone quarry and had also ordered an inquiry to be conducted. “As far as we know, it seems that the fishing is being done in the abandoned quarry by private persons illegally without any permits,” he said.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / environmental issues / wildlife / forests / flora and fauna / conservation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.