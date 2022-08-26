Conservationists criticise “unscientific” animal relocation initiatives 

Relocating animals without addressing underlying causes is not a viable long-term solution to mitigate the chances of negative human-animal interactions, says wildlife activist

In 2021, a trap was set by the forest department to capture a sloth bear seen entering human settlements around Milidhane, near Kotagiri. The animal was trapped safely inside a cage and released in a completely different part of the upper Nilgiris. While the animal’s capture and release went off without a hitch, there were ethical questions raised about the need for relocating the animal by a section of conservationists, as further viewing of video footage revealed the sloth bear was among three animals that were entering the human settlement – the other two being the cubs of the animal, both of which managed to escape after trying in vain to help free the captured sloth bear.

Little is known of the fate of the two cubs, nor indeed of the animal that was released by the forest department, with conservationists criticising “unscientific” management methods adopted by the forest department, who are in most cases, pressured by local communities into relocating animals that have had no negative interactions with humans.

In this year alone, three sloth bears and a leopard — alleged to have killed a four-year-old child during an accidental encounter — have been captured and relocated to different habitats by the forest department. Wildlife activist, K. Mohanraj, said relocating animals without addressing underlying causes that attract animals into human habitations is not a viable long-term solution to mitigate the chances of negative human-animal interactions.

“Firstly, we need to understand that just seeing an animal in a human-landscape is not a negative interaction that requires the animal to be relocated,” he said. Improper waste disposal mechanisms as well as habitat loss were the main reasons pushing wildlife closer to human settlements.

The welfare of the animals being relocated also needs to be taken into account, said N. Sadiq Ali, founder, Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT), who said predators such as leopards are highly adapted to living in niches in the local ecosystem. “A leopard surviving in a small patch of Shola forest adjoining a tea estate would have learned to hunt and survive in a completely different way than a leopard in the Sigur, where the composition of the prey base itself is completely different,” he said.

Mr. Sadiq said as the relocated animals are not radio-collared or tracked after release, that very little is known as to whether these animals manage to survive in a new habitat in the long term. “In cases where relocation becomes absolutely necessary, then a soft release, with the animal gradually introduced to its new habitat, should be the standard protocol,” he argued.

Forest department sources confirmed that the leopard that was trapped near Doddabetta recently following the killing of a four-year-old child was among at least four leopards known to inhabit the area.

Nilgiris-based conservationist, N. Mohanraj, said that more scientific methods, such as DNA sampling, needs to be undertaken when trying to pinpoint the animal responsible, so that the wrong animal is not captured. He added as leopards and large mammals were highly territorial, an unscientific release could lead to territorial fights with other carnivores, which could eventually lead to an animal getting injured and possibly putting it at risk of having negative interactions with humans as it struggles to find enough food in its new habitat.

Conservator of Forests (Nilgiris district), D. Venkatesh, said the forest department always carefully weighs up all the options before deciding on relocating animals. He said that management also required taking into account, demands put forth by people to ensure that there is no retaliation against wildlife. “We always take decisions to relocate animals very seriously, and only do so in situations where it becomes necessary for the welfare of the animal and also to ensure the safety of people,” said Mr. Venkatesh when contacted by The Hindu.