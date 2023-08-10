Conservancy workers’ union in Coimbatore plans State-wide protest in September against outsourcing solid waste management

August 10, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

To reiterate their objection to the Directorate of Municipal Administration’s order to outsource solid waste management, conservancy workers under the Coimbatore Corporation plan to go on a State-wide protest in September.

Followed by the demonstration by waste collection vehicle drivers and cleaners on August 7 and the three-day ‘black badge’ protest, hundreds of conservancy workers, both permanent and hired on contract basis, took out on a ‘black flag’ procession from Koniamman Temple on Big Bazaar Street to the Corporation office premises in Town Hall on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Scavengers General Employees Union general secretary Era. Tamilnadu Selvam said the union, with the Corporation workers across many cities, was planning to stage a State-level protest on September 25 against the DMA order. He said that despite repeated requests, the State was proceeding with the plan to outsource solid waste management of the city.

“The plea to make eligible contract workers permanent has also not been implemented. In the petition submitted to the Commissioner, we mentioned that the workers appointed as drivers, cleaners, domestic breeding checkers, gardeners and for water supply of varying grades must be paid as per the Government Order 62,” he added.