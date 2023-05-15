ADVERTISEMENT

Conservancy workers undergo free master health check-up

May 15, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A free master health check-up for 1,290 temporary and permanent conservancy workers in the Central Zone was held at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, a press release said.

Under a new project of the civic body, ‘Velicham’ , a free eye screening was held at the North Zone Corporation Office for the worker. Ten specialists from Sankara Eye Hospital conducted the check-ups for over 900 workers.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the civic body was in talks with several medical establishments in each zone to extend the camp for all workers in all wards. “Through project Velicham, we plan to provide free additional care to those detected to have issues, including free operations,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US