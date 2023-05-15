HamberMenu
Conservancy workers undergo free master health check-up

May 15, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A free master health check-up for 1,290 temporary and permanent conservancy workers in the Central Zone was held at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, a press release said.

Under a new project of the civic body, ‘Velicham’ , a free eye screening was held at the North Zone Corporation Office for the worker. Ten specialists from Sankara Eye Hospital conducted the check-ups for over 900 workers.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the civic body was in talks with several medical establishments in each zone to extend the camp for all workers in all wards. “Through project Velicham, we plan to provide free additional care to those detected to have issues, including free operations,” he added.

