Conservancy workers threatened with termination in Kotagiri

Conservancy workers staging a protest outside the Kotagiri Town Panchayat office on Tuesday after they were threatened with termination. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

March 15, 2022 17:17 IST

For voicing their grievances regarding harassment at workplace and insufficient pay

Conservancy workers employed in the Kotagiri town panchayat limits were threatened with termination on Tuesday after they took part in a meeting where they voiced their grievances regarding harassment at workplace and a lack of sufficient pay.

The workers, who were told that they would be terminated by the town panchayat, staged a protest in front of the office on Tuesday. Following this, town panchayat officials told them to return to work on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking to The Hindu, Raees Muhammed, Founder of Dalit Camera and general secretary of the Nilgiri All India Sanitation Workers Trade Union, said that around 25 sanitary workers, employed through self-help groups, attended a meeting on Monday on the premises of the Kotagiri town panchayat. The women complained about lack of adequate pay, harassment at workplace and gender disparity, said Mr. Muhammed.

“Following this, the women who attended the meeting began receiving threatening calls from other male workers employed by the town panchayat,” he added.

On Tuesday, the sanitary workers who took part in the meeting were called to the town panchayat office and were threatened with termination, stated Mr. Muhammed.

However, as the sanitary workers staged a protest outside the town panchayat office and press and media were called to the site of the protest, official relented and asked workers to return to work on Wednesday. Efforts to contact the Kotagiri Town Panchayat’s Executive Officer for comment were unsuccessful.