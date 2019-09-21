Conservancy workers stage protest

Conservancy workers engaged on contract by the Mettupalayam Municipality staged a protest on Friday demanding higher wages. According to the municipal officials, around 110 of the 150 workers staged a protest for over three hours.

Officials said that the workers gave up the protest after they intervened by holding negotiations with the contractor who had engaged them. The civic body had engaged the contractor for three years and the contractor, in turn, had hired the workers.

The workers take care of the conservancy work in 12 of the 33 wards in the town.