Conservancy workers stage protest in Salem

October 11, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - SALEM

Urging both the State government and the Salem Corporation to fulfill their charter of demands, conservancy workers staged a protest standing in Thirumanimutharu on Wednesday.

Workers, numbering over 50, said the civic body had handed over the solid waste management to a private firm that had reduced their monthly salary from ₹ 11,600 to ₹ 9,700 now. “The private firm has reduced our wages. We want our daily wage to be fixed at ₹ 700,” they said. Protesters claimed that though the issue was taken up with the Corporation officials, no action was taken so far.

The protesters also claimed that they were transferred to other wards without their consent by the officials. Their other demands were regularising the services of all temporary workers, providing weekly leave and double wages for working on holidays. The police and officials held talks with them and later, the protest was withdrawn.