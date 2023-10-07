Conservancy workers stage dharna in Erode

October 07, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - Erode

Conservancy workers staged a dharna in Erode on Saturday.

More than 50 workers gathered in front of the fourth zonal office at Moolapalayam in Erode Corporation and staged the protest. They alleged that the permanent conservancy workers received their salary every month between 1 and 10. But fourth zonal officials were delaying salary to the temporary workers. The Corporation should take steps to provide salary on time and sort out the issues in paying salary. They said they would stage a protest in front of the Corporation office on October 10.

After corporation officials talked with them, the workers withdrew their protest.

Ends.

