HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Conservancy workers stage dharna at Salem Corporation office demanding Deepavali bonus, announce strike from Nov. 13

November 09, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Conservancy workers staging dharna at the Salem Corporation office on Thursday.

Conservancy workers staging dharna at the Salem Corporation office on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Conservancy workers staged a dharna at the Salem Corporation office on Thursday demanding Deepavali bonus and salary on time. As negotiations with the Corporation failed, they announced strike from November 13.

On Thursday, around 11.30 p.m., more than 50 conservancy workers gathered at the Salem Corporation office and staged a dharna. They told reporters the private company that took care of solid waste management was allegedly not paying salaries properly. The 50% salary for September was yet to be paid, and the salary for October was still not paid. As per the agreement with the private company, it had to pay the salary for conservancy workers before the 5th of every month. If not, there was allegedly a provision to cancel the agreement with the private firm, the workers added.

Demanding bonus for Deepavali festival, the workers said that they were getting a salary of only around ₹9,000 a month. The private company was firm in not providing a bonus to them. But, as per the 2017 government order, bonus should be given. Similarly, pay slips were not given to them, and they wanted a copy of the agreement between the private firm and the Corporation.

On information, City Health Officer Yoganand and Corporation officials held talks with them. Later, Mayor A. Ramachandran also spoke to them, but the talks failed. The Corporation officials assured them to provide the salary before Friday morning, but could not give an assurance on bonus.

Following this, the workers continued their dharna. The officials claimed that Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander would talk to them. As the Commissioner did not come to the office in the evening, the conservancy workers announced a strike from Monday and said their protest would continue until their demands were met.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.