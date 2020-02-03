Conservancy workers seek cent land for constructing houses

Conservancy workers, who were residing at Nethaji Nagar in Municipal Chatiram, opposed constructing tenements and instead wanted one cent land to be allotted to each of the families residing there for over 50 years.

Workers had constructed houses in the poramboke land in Ward 53 in the corporation limits and were residing there. Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board had proposed to construct 840 houses at ₹ 75 crore and had begun soil testing in the area amid tight police protection. But, workers living there said that houses constructed by the board are less than 400 sq. ft which is not suitable for a family. They wanted one cent land to be allotted for each family and also provide free house site patta for the same. Soil testing continued despite opposition from the people.

On Sunday evening, members of Nethaji Nagar Residents’ Welfare Assocaition, held a meeting in which all members opposed construction of tenements and threatened to oppose the construction work. They wanted the corporation and the board to stop the work and instead chose another location for constructing the tenements. They also wanted free house site pattas to be allotted to them at the earliest.