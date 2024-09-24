Conservancy workers screened for eye defects in Erode

A total of 100 conservancy workers were screened for eye defects at a camp held at Punjai Puliyampatti in Erode on Tuesday. At the camp organised by Vizhuthugal, a non-governmental organisation, a team from The Eye Foundation, Erode, screened the workers. T. Janardanan, chairman of Punjai Puliyampatti Municipality inaugurated the camp in the presence of vice-chairman P.A. Chidambaram. Sanitary Inspector Dakshnamoorthy explained the importance of the camp. Stressing on the need for protecting eyes, the doctors said that proper treatment could rectify eye problems. Project managers of the NGO, K. Chandra and V. Govindaraj, also spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.