GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Conservancy workers screened for eye defects in Erode

Published - September 24, 2024 07:14 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 100 conservancy workers were screened for eye defects at a camp held at Punjai Puliyampatti in Erode on Tuesday.  At the camp organised by Vizhuthugal, a non-governmental organisation, a team from The Eye Foundation, Erode, screened the workers. T. Janardanan, chairman of Punjai Puliyampatti Municipality inaugurated the camp in the presence of vice-chairman P.A. Chidambaram. Sanitary Inspector Dakshnamoorthy explained the importance of the camp. Stressing on the need for protecting eyes, the doctors said that proper treatment could rectify eye problems. Project managers of the NGO, K. Chandra and V. Govindaraj, also spoke.

Published - September 24, 2024 07:14 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.