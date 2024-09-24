Conservancy workers screened for eye defects in Erode

A total of 100 conservancy workers were screened for eye defects at a camp held at Punjai Puliyampatti in Erode on Tuesday. At the camp organised by Vizhuthugal, a non-governmental organisation, a team from The Eye Foundation, Erode, screened the workers. T. Janardanan, chairman of Punjai Puliyampatti Municipality inaugurated the camp in the presence of vice-chairman P.A. Chidambaram. Sanitary Inspector Dakshnamoorthy explained the importance of the camp. Stressing on the need for protecting eyes, the doctors said that proper treatment could rectify eye problems. Project managers of the NGO, K. Chandra and V. Govindaraj, also spoke.

