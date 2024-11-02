GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Conservancy Workers removing 1,100 metric tonnes of garbage generated on Deepavali

Published - November 02, 2024 06:06 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
A pile of firecracker waste lies at Market Road near Old Bus Stand a day after Deepavali celebrations in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Friday, 01 November 2024.

A pile of firecracker waste lies at Market Road near Old Bus Stand a day after Deepavali celebrations in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Friday, 01 November 2024. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Salem Corporation has begun clearing the 1,100 metric tonnes of garbage generated during Deepavali celebrations in the city.

Deepavali was celebrated in grand fashion across the Salem Corporation on Thursday. During the festivities, the public set off firecrackers on main roads and in public areas. As a result, the amount of garbage generated was considerably higher than on normal days. Typically, Salem Corporation produces 550 metric tonnes of garbage per day, of which 319 metric tonnes are sent to micro composting centres (MCC), and 25 tonnes are incinerated. The remainder is dumped at the Chettichavadi dump yard. On Deepavali, however, the corporation estimated that 1,100 metric tonnes of garbage were generated.

To manage the clean-up, the Corporation deployed 11 tractors, two compactor vehicles, four JCBs, and 190 conservancy workers. The operation, initiated on Friday morning, involves workers visiting all streets across the 60 wards to clear the waste.

Corporation officials stated that cracker waste was prevalent on streets and in bins, estimating that it could account for 200 to 300 metric tonnes. The clean-up operation is expected to take four days, with main roads prioritised first, followed by residential streets. Daily waste collection will continue alongside the festival clean-up, aiming for completion by Monday, officials noted.

Published - November 02, 2024 06:06 pm IST

