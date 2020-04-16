Conservancy workers raise ₹1.2 lakh for relief fund

In a moving gesture, more than 300 conservancy workers employed by the Udhagamandalam Municipality raised ₹1.2 lakh for the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to fight COVID-19.

The fund raised by the workers, some of whom are employed as contract workers by the municipality, were handed over to the Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya on Thursday.

K. Tamilarasan, one of the conservancy workers who contributed a day’s salary towards the effort, said that the workers had wanted to assist the government in any way they could, so that people in need of assistance could benefit.

“Even though a day’s salary is crucial for us to run our household, we know that it is absolutely necessary for all of us to come together to help the people and the government in whatever way we can,” said Mr. Tamilarasan.

Most of the contract workers employed by the municipality receive ₹420 as a day’s wages, with the workers themselves contributing somewhere close to an extra ₹100 extra per person.

R. Saraswati, Udhagamandalam Municipal Commissioner, said that the gesture was very much appreciated. “The workers are already working everyday to keep everyone safe, and their jobs are so critical to the health and well-being of all the town’s residents,” said Ms. Saraswati, who added that the municipality had already urged the workers to first take care of their own families. “We told them that they are already doing such an important job for the community and that they did not have any compulsion to raise any funds, but they insisted on wanting to help,” added Ms. Saraswati.

“Even if the funds we raised helped in preventing the death of one person from COVID-19, or from limiting its spread, we would consider the money to have been well spent,” said Palanisamy, another sanitary worker.