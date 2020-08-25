Conservancy workers on contract strike work

Over 300 conservancy workers employed by the Tiruppur Corporation on contract went on a strike on Tuesday with multiple demands, including payment of pending salaries.
Organised by the CITU, the contract workers staged a demonstration at the entrances of the four zonal offices of the Corporation on Tuesday. CITU district secretary K. Rangaraaj said the demands of the contract workers were payment of salary pending for July, payment of salaries before the fifth of every month, provision of payslips every month, regular COVID-19 testing and salary hike for all contract workers.
“The [Corporation] officials are not meeting us at all,” alleged Paapathi, one of the conservancy workers who participated in the demonstration. Another worker Saraswathi alleged that the salaries of contract workers were not being paid properly.
Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar said that Tiruppur Corporation sanctioned ₹ 24 lakh on Tuesday for payment of pending salaries to conservancy workers.
“The issue will be resolved within one or two days,” he said.
Following this, Mr. Rangaraaj said the strike was called off and the contract conservancy workers would resume work on Wednesday. However, he warned of another strike in the first week of September if the Corporation does not fulfil the other four demands.
