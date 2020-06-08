Conservancy workers on contract stage protest

UDHAGAMANDALAM

08 June 2020 22:48 IST

Conservancy workers employed on contract by the Udhagamandalam Municipality (UMC) staged a protest outside the UMC office premises on Monday, alleging that the contractor they were working for was arbitrarily deducting a quarter of their salary each month.

The protesters said that a total of 150 workers were employed by the contractor, and he was supposed to pay each person ₹ 571 a day as wages. “However, the contractor deducts ₹ 150 and pays each worker ₹ 420 a day,” alleged members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), who protested alongside the workers on Monday.

“At a time when the role of conservancy workers is so important in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, contractors are refusing to pay wages to which the workers are entitled to, and the district administration should take cognizance of this and take action against the contractor,” the CITU said.

The wage had been agreed upon for the contract workers in a meeting that saw the participation of the Nilgiris district collector, conservancy workers and a member of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, Jagadish Hiremani, in March this year.

The workers have sought for wage revision and payment of outstanding dues as early as possible.