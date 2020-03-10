Conservancy workers on contract allege irregularities in recent recruitment

Conservancy workers working on contract for the Coimbatore Corporation protested in front of the Coimbatore Collectorate and the Corporation head office in Town Hall on Monday alleging that they had been discriminated against in appointment of conservancy workers.

The Corporation had on March 6 recruited 321 persons for conservancy worker posts.

The workers on contract, who came under the Coimbatore Labour Union (AITUC), Tamilnadu Annal Ambedkar Sugadhara Thupuravu Matrum Podhupaniyalar Sangam, Janasakthi Mazdoor Sabha and a few other organisations, alleged that the Corporation had appointed people close to the ruling party, living in Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani’s constituency and people working for those close to them by overlooking their seniority and experience.

Many of the contract workers were working for the Corporation for around 10 years. They had been demanding that they be regularised and given government salary on a time scale basis.

Many such contract conservancy workers had also applied for permanent posts when the Corporation called for advertisements to fill 543 posts. But in giving appointment orders, they had been overlooked, the workers reiterated.

They also alleged that the Corporation had given appointment for three of a family, appointed a person who was less than 18 years of age, 15 persons from a street, had not followed seniority in appointment and preferred people in South Zone (Mr. Velumani’s constituency) to people in other four zones.

They demanded that the Corporation annul the appointments, the government constitute a committee to look into the alleged irregularities in appointment and regularise the services of those who had been working for over four years.

The Corporation sources said that the civic body had followed the roster system (caste-based reservation system) and denied any wrong doing.

Transwoman among protesters

G. Gayathri, a transwoman who is employed as a conservancy worker at Ward No. 16 in Vadavalli, was among the protesters outside the District Collectorate on Monday. She told The Hindu that she enrolled as a temporary conservancy worker with the Coimbatore Corporation five years ago to “change the perceptions of the society” about transgenders. Ms. Gayathri alleged that while there was already an inadequate representation of transgenders in the Corporation, this recent direct recruitment would further affect transgenders who were willing to work as conservancy workers.