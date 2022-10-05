Conservancy workers of Coimbatore Corporation call off strike

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Conservancy workers who are employed as contractual labourers in Coimbatore Corporation called off their strike on Tuesday after the civic body promised to introduce a resolution in the upcoming council meeting, recommending an increase in the daily wage.

Thousands of conservancy workers in the Corporation went on an indefinite strike, urging authorities to fulfil their 18-point demands that included an increase in the daily wage from Rs 323 to Rs 721. Nearly 2,000 workers representing 12 different associations refrained from work for three days.

After a conciliatory meeting convened by District Collector G.S. Sameeran to persuade the workers on Monday failed, Corporation Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Commissioner M. Prathap convened a separate meeting with the representatives on Tuesday.

N. Panneerselvam, coordinator of the Coimbatore Sanitary Workers Labour Union Federation, said the strike was withdrawn as the Corporation officials promised to introduce a resolution in the upcoming council meeting recommending a wage hike as fixed by the District Collector.

Corporation Health Committee Chairperson P. Mariselvan said after getting the council approval, the resolution would be forwarded to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration for final approval. He added, “The civic body is also considering to not take any disciplinary action against the workers who were involved in the protest.”

He also said a meeting with Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru and Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji was planned on October 8 to discuss other demands that pertain to the decision of the State Government.