Conservancy workers of Coimbatore Corporation call off strike

Deadlock resolved as the civic body agrees to introduce a resolution for wage hike

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 05, 2022 15:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

ADVERTISEMENT

Conservancy workers who are employed as contractual labourers in Coimbatore Corporation called off their strike on Tuesday after the civic body promised to introduce a resolution in the upcoming council meeting, recommending an increase in the daily wage.

Thousands of conservancy workers in the Corporation went on an indefinite strike, urging authorities to fulfil their 18-point demands that included an increase in the daily wage from Rs 323 to Rs 721. Nearly 2,000 workers representing 12 different associations refrained from work for three days.

After a conciliatory meeting convened by District Collector G.S. Sameeran to persuade the workers on Monday failed, Corporation Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Commissioner M. Prathap convened a separate meeting with the representatives on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
Stalemate over wage hike continues between conservancy workers and Coimbatore Corporation

N. Panneerselvam, coordinator of the Coimbatore Sanitary Workers Labour Union Federation, said the strike was withdrawn as the Corporation officials promised to introduce a resolution in the upcoming council meeting recommending a wage hike as fixed by the District Collector.

Corporation Health Committee Chairperson P. Mariselvan said after getting the council approval, the resolution would be forwarded to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration for final approval. He added, “The civic body is also considering to not take any disciplinary action against the workers who were involved in the protest.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He also said a meeting with Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru and Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji was planned on October 8 to discuss other demands that pertain to the decision of the State Government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
labour dispute

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app