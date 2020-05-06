Coimbatore

Conservancy workers in Tiruppur wear black badges demanding special pay

Conservancy workers with Tiruppur Corporation wearing black badges demanding special pay outside the Tiruppur North police station on May 6, 2020.

Conservancy workers with Tiruppur Corporation wearing black badges demanding special pay outside the Tiruppur North police station on May 6, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had earlier announced one-month special pay for doctors, nurses, medical staff and sanitary workers to honour their contribution in the fight against COVID-19

Nearly 1,800 conservancy workers attached to the Tiruppur Corporation on Wednesday wore black badges to work demanding special pay of a month’s salary as announced by the Chief Minister.

The protest was organised by Tiruppur District Conservancy Workers Association, affiliated to the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), as part of the State-wide protest. According to P.R. Natarajan, general secretary of Tiruppur District Conservancy Workers Association, nearly 1,000 contract workers and 800 permanent conservancy workers participated in the protest.

Mr. Natarajan noted that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami made an announcement regarding one-month special pay for doctors, nurses, medical staff and sanitary workers to honour their contribution in the fight against COVID-19. “But, till now no steps have been taken in this regard,” he alleged. All conservancy workers must be subjected to periodic medical check-ups and temporary workers must be made permanent, Mr. Natarajan demanded. The State-wide protests will continue if these demands are not met, he added.

When contacted, Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar said that their demands will be fulfilled at an “appropriate time.” Medical checkups for conservancy workers are being done regularly and the workers are provided with masks and gloves to ensure their safety, the Commissioner said.

