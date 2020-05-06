Conservancy workers in Tiruppur demand special pay

Nearly 1,800 conservancy workers attached to the Tiruppur Corporation on Wednesday wore black badges demanding special pay of a month’s salary as announced by the Chief Minister.

The protest was organised by the Tiruppur District Conservancy Workers Association, affiliated to the All India Trade Union Congress, as part of the State-wide protest. According to P.R. Natarajan,, general secretary of Tiruppur District Conservancy Workers Association, nearly 1,000 contract workers and 800 permanent conservancy workers participated in the protest.

Mr. Natarajan noted that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami made an announcement regarding one-month special pay for doctors, nurses, medical staff and sanitary workers to honour their contribution in the fight against COVID-19. “But, till now no steps have been taken in this regard,” he alleged.

All conservancy workers must be subjected to periodic medical checks and temporary workers must be made permanent, Mr. Natarajan demanded. The protests will continue if the demands are not met, he added. When contacted, Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar said that their demands will be fulfilled at an “appropriate time.”

Medical checks for conservancy workers are being done regularly and the workers are provided with masks and gloves to ensure their safety, the Commissioner said.

Special Correspondent adds from Coimbatore

Coimbatore Corporation conservancy workers, including those on contract, staged a protest in front of the North Zone office.

The workers, who reported for duty with black badges, sought more wages, personal protection equipment for all workers, frequent test for COVID-19 and reinstatement of a suspended driver. Representatives of Coimbatore Labour Union, Tamilnadu Annal Ambedkar Sugadhara Thuppuravu Matrum Podhu Paniyalar Sangam and a few other unions led the protest.