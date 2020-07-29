Conservancy workers in Erode seek disbursement of revised wages

ERODE

29 July 2020 19:03 IST

Urging the State government to disburse revised wages to conservancy workers (Thuimai Kavalargal) as announced in the State Assembly, members of the Erode District Local Body Worker’s Association affiliated to AITUC submitted a petition to Perundurai Tahsildar here.

The petition, submitted by the association president S. Chinnasamy, said that in 2015 as many as 66,025 workers were appointed in various panchayats across the State under the Solid Waste Management scheme. They were initially paid wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Scheme and the workers received ₹ 167 a day in 2015, ₹ 183 in 2016, ₹ 203 in 2017 and ₹ 205 in 2018. From April 2018, a monthly consolidated wage of ₹ 2,600 was being paid. There are over 300 workers in Perundurai and Chennimalai Panchayat Unions and they found the wages insufficient to meet their needs. Though the government had increased their wages to ₹ 3,600 a month in March, it did not pass any order. The petition urged the administration to take up the issue with the government and disburse revised wages from April. The petitioners also sought special wage for working during the lockdown.

