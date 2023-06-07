ADVERTISEMENT

Conservancy workers in Erode oppose outsourcing of solid waste management activities

June 07, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Conservancy workers staging a sit-in protest on the civic body office premises in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Opposing the Erode Corporation’s move to outsource the solid waste management activities, over 500 conservancy workers boycotted their works and staged a sit-in-protest on the premises of the civic body here on Wednesday. 

The civic body had recently floated a tender for the selection of service provider/agency/contractor/company for implementation of solid waste management activities in the Corporation for three years. The total estimated cost for a year was fixed at ₹43.60 crore and the last date for submission of tender online is June 26. All the workers for waste collection and segregation, cleaning and fogging will be carried out by the private player and temporary workers involved in solid waste management opposed the move. 

Recently, three trade unions served strike notice to the Corporation Commissioner that they intend to begin their indefinite strike from June 15. Workers, including drivers, abstained from work and gathered on the premises. They raised slogans urging the civic body to drop the move to outsource the conservancy work and also make workers, who had worked for 480 days, to be made permanent. They wanted the minimum wages for 2023-24 announced by the government to be given to all the workers and also wanted their salary on the first of every month. 

A Corporation official said that there are about 1,500 workers, both permanent and temporary workers, and 78% of workers did not turn up for work on Wednesday. 

