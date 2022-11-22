Conservancy workers in Erode call for cancelling G.O. on outsourcing jobs in Corporation

November 22, 2022 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - ERODE

Members of Erode District Rural Development and Urban Local Bodies Workers’ Association, affiliated to CITU, have urged the State government to withdraw the Government Order no. 152 that paves the way for outsourcing jobs in the Corporation.

The G.O issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department said that vacancies for the post of conservancy workers, supervisors, drivers, typists, record clerks, unskilled workers, night duty watchmen and tax collectors should be filled through outsourcing and they would not be permanent staff. The order said that workers who were currently in service could continue till their retirement while vacancies should be filled only through outsourcing.

The workers said they were deployed in the Corporations on contract basis and through women self-help groups. Outsourcing would lead to poor service to people and wanted the order cancelled. Their demands were regularising the jobs of workers in the Corporation, municipalities and town panchayats and providing time-scale pay for the unskilled workers.

They raised slogans against privatisation and wanted the vacancies filled immediately. Also, they wanted the new pension scheme withdrawn and the old pension scheme implemented. Later, they submitted a petition at the Collectorate.