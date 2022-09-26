Coimbatore

Conservancy workers in Coimbatore to go on strike from October 2

Conservancy workers at the Collectorate to submit their list of demands on Monday.

Conservancy workers have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from October 2 if their demands are not met.

In a petition submitted to Collector G.S. Sameeran during the weekly grievances redress meeting here on Monday, the workers stated that the Corporation must pay according to the 2017 government order, which hiked pay of unskilled employees, need batter-operated mechanisms for garbage collection, implement bonuses and holidays as per the order and reinstate old pension scheme.

"If these are not considered, we will stage an indefinite strike from October 2," they said in the statement.

The Collector received a total of 310 petitions during the meeting.


