Conservancy workers in Coimbatore stage protest

COIMBATORE

20 April 2021 12:07 IST

The workers said they had not been paid their salary for March, by the contractor who had engaged them

A section of conservancy workers and other persons engaged on a contract basis for the Coimbatore Corporation staged a protest in front of the Corporation ward office in Vadavalli on Tuesday, to highlight to the authorities the fact that the contractor who had engaged them had not paid them their March 2021 wages.

E.R. Selvam of the Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Sugadhara Thuppuravu Paniyalar Sangam said the workers who protested there were highlighting the plight of more than 200 conservancy workers, domestic breeding checkers engaged in anti-mosquito operations, drivers and cleaners in wards in Vadavalli and Veerakeralam.

The contractor had engaged them promising payment of ₹365 a day for conservancy workers and cleaners, ₹377 a day for domestic breeding checkers and ₹400 a day for drivers.

To highlight to the authorities that the contractor had not paid them, the workers staged the protest from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and returned to work as the sanitary officer of West Zone promised to resolve the issue by Tuesday evening, Mr. Selvam said.

The workers’ protest impacted conservancy work in wards 16, 17, 18 and 19.