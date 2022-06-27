Conservancy workers in Coimbatore demand wage hike

Members of the Coimbatore Contractual Labourers Welfare Union staged a protest in Sathyamangalam road, on Monday.

More than 100 workers participated and raised slogans. The Union has demanded the wage hike for conservancy workers, drivers and other employees who are working on a contractual basis in the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation. They demanded a wage of ₹700 per day and asked to cancel the contract system. They also alleged that they get only ₹333 as daily wage.

The protesters said that the Corporation has to give direct employment and salary to them, as they have been working on a contractual basis for more than 15 years.