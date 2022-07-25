Conservancy workers in Coimbatore demand allotment of houses

Conservancy workers and their families from Siddhapudur CMC Colony at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Conservancy workers and their families from CMC Colony, Sidhapudur, have urged the district administration to allot the 115 houses that are being constructed by the corporation and also build additional 85 houses in the same area.

In a petiton submitted to the district administration during the weekly grievance redress meeting at the Collectorate on Monday, they said that many are forced to pay exorbitant rent. "Some homeowners do not even rent us homes citing our job," they said in the petition.

TMC condemns move to hike power tariff

The Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) (Coimbatore Urban South) members submitted a petition condemning the State's move to hike the power tariff.

Activists seek explanation

Environmental activists submitted a petition on the alleged suicide of an Andhra Pradesh native at the Isha Yoga Centre on July 22, seeking an explanation as to why the Semmedu Village Administrative Officer filed a complaint with the police and not members of the Centre.

Plea to move mobile tower

The Banjara Hills Residential Owners’ Association has requested the district administration to permanently remove a cellphone tower at the Banjara Hills, that was recently installed by the American Tower Company (ATC), citing improper construction and work permit protocol.