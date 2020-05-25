Coimbatore

Conservancy workers given guidedtour of Government Botanical Garden

Conservancy workers and their family members visit the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam on Monday.

Conservancy workers and their family members visit the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam on Monday.  

To give them a break from their daily routine

Continuing their recent efforts to give workers on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 a break from their daily routine, the Department of Horticulture invited around 200 conservancy workers to the Government Botanical Garden, where they were given a guided tour by officials on Monday.

The workers were welcomed with flowers and were applauded for their efforts to keep the Nilgiris safe from the pandemic. The group of 200 workers were the latest frontline staff who were given a tour of the garden, which was prepared for the annual flower show that had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Earlier, healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, and police personnel were invited to the garden on separate days.

The workers were also invited to visit the garden with members of their family for the rest of the week.

M. Veni, a conservancy worker from Udhagamandalam, said that she was extremely excited to visit the garden this year. “I usually do not visit the garden when the flower show is held each year due to the crowd. This special arrangement makes each and every one of us feel valued and appreciated for the work we do every day,” said Ms. Veni.

Joint Director of Horticulture Sivasubramaniam Samraj and Assistant Director of Horticulture M. Radhakrishnan were also present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 10:22:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/conservancy-workers-given-guidedtour-of-government-botanical-garden/article31673748.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY