ADVERTISEMENT

Conservancy workers employed at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital boycott work, stage protest

February 26, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Conservancy workers of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital staging a protest raising various demands on Monday, February 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Contract conservancy workers employed at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) boycotted work and staged a protest on Monday highlighting various demands.

The protesters alleged that one of the workers, R. Irulai (45) from Ondipudur, suffered breathlessness while cleaning a toilet at the hospital recently. She was rushed to the casualty ward and the doctor who examined Ms. Irulai told her that the breathlessness was due to cold and shifted her to a ward. Later, a doctor asked Ms. Irulai to ‘stop acting’, and she was discharged from the hospital within 24 hours. They added that two workers, namely Paapathiammal and Dhanalakshmi, who suffered injuries after slipping on hospital floor in the past also did not get proper treatment.

Alleging that the cleaning agent provided to them was highly corrosive, the protesters wanted the hospital administration to provide quality cleaning materials and offer good treatment in the event of them having health issues. They also wanted the employer to pay a daily wage of ₹721 that was fixed by the District Collector.

The hospital administration held talks with the representatives of workers. The workers did not boycott duty in emergency wards

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / health

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US