GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Conservancy workers employed at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital boycott work, stage protest

February 26, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Conservancy workers of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital staging a protest raising various demands on Monday, February 26, 2024.

Conservancy workers of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital staging a protest raising various demands on Monday, February 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Contract conservancy workers employed at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) boycotted work and staged a protest on Monday highlighting various demands.

The protesters alleged that one of the workers, R. Irulai (45) from Ondipudur, suffered breathlessness while cleaning a toilet at the hospital recently. She was rushed to the casualty ward and the doctor who examined Ms. Irulai told her that the breathlessness was due to cold and shifted her to a ward. Later, a doctor asked Ms. Irulai to ‘stop acting’, and she was discharged from the hospital within 24 hours. They added that two workers, namely Paapathiammal and Dhanalakshmi, who suffered injuries after slipping on hospital floor in the past also did not get proper treatment.

Alleging that the cleaning agent provided to them was highly corrosive, the protesters wanted the hospital administration to provide quality cleaning materials and offer good treatment in the event of them having health issues. They also wanted the employer to pay a daily wage of ₹721 that was fixed by the District Collector.

The hospital administration held talks with the representatives of workers. The workers did not boycott duty in emergency wards

Related Topics

Coimbatore / health

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.