Conservancy workers demand salary dues

Salem

14 July 2021 21:35 IST

Conservancy workers staged a sit-in-protest on the corporation office premises here on Wednesday urging the civic body to settle their outstanding dues.

Over 5,000 workers, both permanent and temporary, employed in all the 60 wards were paid monthly wages. But, over 150 workers claimed that salary was not paid to 2,500 permanent workers in the past three months. They wanted their dues to be settled at the earliest. They said that since they did not receive their salary, they were unable to pay house rent and also fulfil their basic needs. “We risk our lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and the corporation fails to pay even our salary”, they said.

Likewise, they said that though deduction towards their Provident Fund was made regularly, the amount was not credited to their PF account. They blamed the officials for the wrongdoings.

