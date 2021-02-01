Conservancy workers demand early allotment of houses in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

01 February 2021 23:58 IST

Coimbatore Corporation conservancy workers attempted a protest in front the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday to condemn the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board for delaying allotment of houses to them.

The workers, who came to the Collectorate to submit a petition at the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday, said the board was yet to allot the houses even three years after they registered under the Prime Minister Housing For All scheme.

The petitioners said 241 workers’ families had not benefited from the scheme, and threatened to boycott the election if the houses were not allotted soon.

When the workers attempted to return their voter identity cards, the Coimbatore City Police personnel present there pacified them, saying their case would be brought to the notice of the authorities concerned.

Welfare board sought

All Christian Federation has urged the State Government to constitute a welfare board for evangelists on the lines of ulema and temple priest welfare boards.

The federation made this demand in a petition to the district administration on Monday.

Such a welfare board was necessary because the percentage of Christian population had increased in Tamil Nadu and so had the number of prayer houses and churches.

Workers attached to those were engaged in public service, promoting social justice, religious harmony, public health, etc. but their livelihood was not good. The federation sought the forming of the board before the election.

‘Arrest vlogger’

Appalum Adichchaarnthaar Sivanadiyaar Thirukoodam has urged the Coimbatore district administration to ask the police to register a case against a vlogger, Sivakumar, accusing him of hurling insults in his video post.

The organisation said in a petition to the administration on Monday that though Saiva establishment members from across the State had demanded action against the vlogger, no action had been taken.

Therefore, the administration should forward the petition to the police and ensure that a case was registered.