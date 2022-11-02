Conservancy workers continue strike for third consecutive day

Conservancy workers continue their indefinite strike against outsourcing of jobs on the premises of the Corporation’s central office in Erode on Wednesday.

The indefinite strike by conservancy workers opposing the move to outsource their jobs entered the third day as over 500 workers continued their protest by staging a sit-in-protest on the premises of the civic body’s central office at Panneerselvam Park here on Wednesday.

The Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department issued an order dated October 20 that said that the post of conservancy workers, Thuimai Paniyalargal, supervisors, record clerks, office assistants, night duty watchmen and tax collectors should be filled through outsourcing and they will not be a permanent staff. The order applies to all the 20 corporations, except Great Chennai Corporation.

Over 1,500 workers in Erode Corporation boycotted their works from October 31 opposing the order. They said that they were in service for 15 years as temporary staff and the order prevents their jobs from being regularised. “All new recruitments will be only through outsourcing and we will not be made as permanent staff anymore”, they said and raised slogans urging the government to consider their demands.

Modakkurichi MLA C. Saraswathi spoke to the conservancy workers and extended her support.