Conservancy workers call off protest as Coimbatore Corporation agrees to finalise wage hike by Nov. 5

Over 1,500 contract workers of the Coimbatore Corporation on Wednesday called off an indefinite strike that is on since Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was after the civic body announced that it will send the final proposals on enhanced wages and revised tenders of the contract workers by November 5 to the State government. The Corporation will also allow attendance sign-ins for those coming from long distances till 7 a.m., purchase 100 battery-operated vehicles to replace manual machines and allot weekly offs to workers on a rotational basis.

The decisions were taken after talks were held with 17 worker union representatives at the corporation office on Wednesday afternoon.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said its officials will finalise the increased wage amount that can be disbursed to the conservancy workers and send it to the government along with the details of revised tenders as a proposal on November 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Sugathara Thuppuravu Matrum Pothupaniyalargal Sangam general secretary Era Tamil Nadu Selvam said the officials agreed to disburse the decided amount to all workers in the city, a month after the proposal is finalised.

"Corporation operates 616 vehicles — including over 400 mini-trucks — with one driver each for all the 100 wards. Of the 616 drivers, 360 took part in the strike. Hence, only 256 trucks operated on the two days," he added.

Further, the corporation said only Central Zone reported 22% attendance on Wednesday, and the other four zones saw nearly 50% attendance of sanitary workers.

Jayabal, Coimbatore Sanitary Workers Labour Union Federation member, said the CCMC must increase the daily wage from ₹323 to ₹721 as fixed by the Collector.