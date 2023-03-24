ADVERTISEMENT

Conservancy workers call of indefinite strike, return to work in Coimbatore

March 24, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation conservancy workers under daily wage system called off their indefinite strike and returned to work on Friday after a breakthrough in the talks with the local body authorities late on Thursday night.

In deference to the demands of the workers, the civic body accepted to prevail upon the new contractor to accord priority to the existing workforce barring those involved in criminal cases.

The authorities also decided not to take administrative action against the workers for having stayed away from work on Thursday.

The talks with over 10 representatives of conservancy workers affiliated to various trade unions were conducted by the Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap in the presence of top officials of the Labour Department.

According to the representatives of conservancy workers, the demand for hike in the daily wage to ₹ 721 from the existing ₹ 421 was also emphasised, and that they were awaiting a positive reply from the civic body.

They sought a direction by the State government for job regularisation on the lines of the order issued during 2014 by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department on regularisation of services of conservancy workers of consolidated pay and NMR (Nominal Muster Roll) employees on daily wages in Municipalities and Corporations (except Chennai).

