Conservancy workers begin indefinite strike opposing privatisation of solid waste management activities in Erode Corporation

June 23, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - ERODE

Opposing the Corporation’s tender to select a service provider/contractor for implementing solid waste management activities, over 1,000 conservancy workers began indefinite strike and continue to stage a sit-in protest on the civic body office premises here from Friday morning.

A tender was floated recently for the selection of a service provider/agency/contractor/company for implementation of solid waste management activities in the Corporation for three years. The last day for submitting tender documents is June 26.

Three trade unions served strike notice to commence strike from June 15 after which Mayor S. Nagarathinam and Corporation Commissioner P. Janaki Raveendran held talks with them on June 7 and 12.

Later, based on the advice of the Assistant Commissioner of Labour, the strike was postponed to June 22. Since Corporation officials failed to participate in the meeting, it was announced that a meeting would be held on June 26. But, trade unions decided to strike work from Friday.

AITUC State secretary S. Chinnasamy said that over 1,000 permanent posts of conservancy workers will be cancelled while over 500 workers and workers above 50 years will lose their job. He said that their daily wages will also be reduced to ₹532 while the workload will triple and there will be no permanent workers in the Corporation.

“The tender should be cancelled and the jobs of temporary workers who had worked for 480 days, should be made permanent,” he said. The secretary wanted the minimum daily wage of ₹725 to be given to workers as fixed by the government on the first day of every month.

Workers, including tank operators, drivers and dengue breeding checkers, raised slogans and urged the civic body to fulfil their demands.

A senior Corporation official said that there are about 1,500 workers, both permanent and temporary, and 80% of workers did not turn up for work. The official said that if the strike continues, solid waste management activities would be affected in the coming days.