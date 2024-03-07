GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Conservancy workers await disbursement of PF, ESI by Coimbatore Corporation

March 07, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation has been facing a labour dispute regarding the disbursement of Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) and Provident Fund (PF) payments to its workforce. Since 2015, there has been an ongoing contention regarding the full payment of these entitlements to the employees, including conservancy workers engaged in various civic duties.

In Coimbatore, over 4,000 conservancy workers are responsible for maintaining the sanitation and cleanliness of the city and they have been receiving their wages monthly from the Corporation since 2014.

However, workers said that since the civic body revamped its banking systems in 2014, introducing new accounts for its employees thereby enabling the direct transfer of their monthly wages, a delay in payments emerged. Despite the apparent improvements, issues persisted regarding the accurate and complete disbursement of ESI and PF amounts, which is around ₹200 to ₹800 per month for each scheme. The amount is deducted from each employee’s salary at source.

Notably, the families of deceased workers have been denied the full entitlements of PF and pension amounts, exacerbating their financial distress. “It has been three years since my father, who was a conservancy worker, passed away. But his PF and ESI amounts have not been given to us,” said Kathiravelu, a conservancy worker.

In November 2023, the Southern Solid Waste Management Services, a newly contracted organisation by the Corporation, similarly failed to disburse the full PF amounts, workers alleged.

“We are looking into the matter. Most of the payments have been disbursed. There are a few left which we will sort out soon,” a senior Corporation official said.

