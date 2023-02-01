Conservancy workers at Erode GH continue their indefinite strike

February 01, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - ERODE

Condemning the private management service company for failing to reinstate 16 workers as promised during the talks, a section of contract workers at the District Headquarters Hospital continued their indefinite strike for the second consecutive day on the hospital premises here on Wednesday.

Conservancy workers and security guards at the hospital were paid ₹280 a day by the company, as against the daily wage of ₹707 fixed by the district administration. To protest against this, the workers began an indefinite strike in November 2022 and the protest was withdrawn after talks.

However, the company refused to pay wages as promised. Following this, 16 workers submitted a petition to the district administration and the company terminated the services of those workers. Demanding reinstatement, a section of workers went on a strike from January 21 to 25 and after talks, the company promised to reinstate them and asked them to join duty from January 30. But, they were not reinstated.

On Tuesday, workers began their indefinite strike demanding reinstatement of workers, payment of wages fixed by the district administration and other benefits as per the law. S. Chinnasamy, AITUC state secretary and president of Erode District Medical Department Workers’ Association led the strike on Wednesday.