Conservancy workers at CMCH demand hike in wages

Contract conservancy workers at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital with petitions at the Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Conservancy workers at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) have sought hike in wages and demanded that they be paid as per the minimum wages fixed by the district administration. In a petition submitted on behalf of the 300 contract conservancy workers, a worker, M. Kavitha, said though the administration had fixed ₹475 as the daily wage, they were getting paid at only ₹325 a day.

The company that had engaged them to work at the Hospital deducted a day’s wage every month and also did not pay them on government holidays.

Ms. Kavitha also said that thought they were engaged for conservancy work, they also worked as medical workers. They had no place to rest for a while or have lunch and were not provided with gloves or mask.

The district administration should intervene in the issue to ensure that they got the wages assured to them, she added.

Illegal liquor bars

The Coimbatore east district unit of Pattali Makkal Katchi has drawn the district administration’s attention to illegal functioning of liquor bars and sale of liquor to school students.

In a petition submitted at the weekly grievance redress meeting on Monday, the unit’s district secretary R. Rajagopal said though the courts had mandated that bars should function between noon and 10 p.m., bars functioned right from morning till midnight. At Tasmac-run liquor shops liquor was being sold to school students, which resulted in disciplinary issues within classrooms and at public places.

The administration should take steps to stop liquor sales to the students, the party demanded and also sought a test on the quality of liquor sold.

‘Pay wages in time’

Domestic breeding checkers, working in mosquito control work, in Thondamuthur Panchayat Union, petitioned the district administration at the weekly grievance day on Monday complaining that they were paid wages only after 20 th of every month. And, they were getting paid monthly at ₹ 180 a day.

The workers said the local bodies that engaged them for mosquito control work should ensure that they were paid as per the wages fixed by the administration and between first and 10 th of every month.

The workers also drew the district administration’s attention to the fact that several domestic breeding checkers were working on contract basis for five to nine years. During the COVID-19 pandemic period, they had worked extensively to help combat the virus spread.

The administration should take steps to help them get permanent employment, the workers demanded.