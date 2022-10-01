Conservancy workers across Coimbatore district to go on an indefinite strike

Conservancy workers across the district have planned to go on an indefinite strike from Sunday highlighting various grievances.

Thousands of conservancy workers belonging to 10 unions in the district, working in Coimbatore Corporation, municipalities, and panchayats, including the Government Hospital Sanitary Workers, have planned to go on an indefinite strike urging authorities to fulfil their 18-point demands.

N. Panneerselvam, coordinator of the Coimbatore Sanitary Workers Labour Union Federation, said that out of 18 demands, the two major demands include the increase in the daily wage from ₹323 to ₹721 as fixed by the District Collector and the regularisation of the temporary employees, who were working as contract labourers for many years.

Earlier, the City Health Officer of the Corporation held two rounds of talks with the conservancy workers, who are working as contract labourers with the civic body.

Era. Tamilnadu Selvam, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Scavengers General Employees Union, said both rounds of talks ended in failure.

He also added that as many as 4,500 employees from the Coimbatore Corporation and thousands of employees in the municipalities and panchayats would go on an indefinite strike from Gandhi Jayanthi day.

Other demands include implementation of the old-age pension scheme, cancellation of privatisation of garbage collection in the Corporation central zone, and appointment of workers based on compassionate grounds, the workers said.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said, “many associations have given it in writing that they would not participate in the strike after we explained the situation to them.”

Through a circular, the Commissioner warned, “action would be taken against those who prevent the workers from doing their routine work.”

The revised wage fixation under G.O 62 of the Labour Department is under process, and it is a policy decision that has to be taken by the State Government, he added.