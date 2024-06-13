GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Conservancy worker killed, two others injured in accident in Salem

Published - June 13, 2024 05:52 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A conservancy worker was killed and two others injured in an accident on Wednesday.

P. Govindammal (65), a conservancy worker from of A. Pudur near Magudanchavadi, was engaged in work at Kandhankuttai Road along with M. Chinnaponnu (66) and C. Sivalingam (47) on Wednesday when a speeding bike hit the three and fled. Govindammal suffered serious injuries and was taken to Salem Government Hospital, where she died on Thursday. Chinnaponnu and Sivalingam, who sustained minor injuries, were given first aid at Magudanchavadi Primary Health Centre. The Magudanchavadi police registered a case and are investigating further.

In a release, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of Ms. Govindammal and announced Rs. 5 lakh as a solatium to the deceased family and Rs. 50,000 for the injured workers from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

