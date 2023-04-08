Conservancy worker in Coimbatore wields megaphone to create awareness on source segregation of waste

April 08, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

“Segregation of waste is important. I will not accept waste from residents during door-to-door collection if it is not segregated as biodegradable and non-biodegradable. I recently received an award of appreciation from Mayor A. Kalpana and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap for my work. My aim is to be recognised by the Chief Minster for my 25 years of service,” says N. Chithra, a conservancy worker in Ward 48 (Central Zone) of the Coimbatore Corporation.

She went on to say, “I was a temporary worker for 10 years and my job was regularised 15 years ago. I was provided with a whistle that would alert locals that the collection cart was near. But, I had to yell the instructions on segregation. I underwent a surgery last year, so shouting was next to impossible.”

Expressing her gratitude towards the ward’s sanitary officer R. Gunasekaran who got her a recorder and megaphone worth around ₹1,500, Ms. Chitra said, “Now, I record the message in the device and it has made my work simpler. My shift is from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. By the end of the shift, the perishable is collected in a separate truck and the non-perishable in another truck that arrives next at the end of the shift.”

Ward Sanitary Officer R. Gunasekaran said, “We are planning to implement the speaker and recorder service in all wards for workers.”

M. Dhanalakshmi (39), a resident in Siddhapudur, said, “All of us, especially in Sarojini Naidu Road and Nandagopal Street, know Ms. Chithra... each day she records new messages on segregating waste. I have been segregating waste for a year in two bins — one for vegetables, fruits, and food waste and another for plastic. In her recent announcements last week, she said that she won an award because we sorted our waste, which was a proud moment for the entire area.”

Giri Devi (50), another resident near Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in the city said, “A couple of men workers collect waste in our area. I have been living here for 20 years, but started dividing wet waste and dry waste only a month ago, as the workers requested us repeatedly and said they would be awarded by the Corporation if there is complete segregation. It is our duty to help them since they keep our place clean.”

Ms. Chitra said, “We are told by the residents or officers to collect garbage, leftovers on the roadside and sometimes even dead stray dogs. I was paid a salary of ₹30,000 a month as temporary worker and after regularisation ₹50,000 a month. But more than money, we need appreciation and respect.”