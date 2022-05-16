Conservancy worker in Coimbatore suffers electric shock

Conservancy worker N. Manoj (25) suffered electric shock while removing garbage from a bin near the Lakshmi Mills Junction on Monday.

According to sources, the Corporation had deployed him and four other workers in Ward 66 to remove garbage in the area. As the workers touched a garbage bin kept on a lane next to the Junction, they all suffered electric shock. Of the five, Manoj was stuck to the bin until the other workers hit him with a wooden log to push him away from the bin, said the sources.

He was immediately rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.