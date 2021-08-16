Conservancy worker gets CM’s appreciation

Conservancy worker R. Jeganathan is a very happy man as on Independence Day on Sunday he won a medal and certificate of appreciation from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

“I never imagined that I would get an award, that too from the Chief Minister,” he said over phone from Chennai.

The Coimbatore district administration had recommended the Kalapalayam Panchayat worker’s name for having worked exceedingly well to contain the COVID-19 infection.

“I did not get a chance to speak. It was over in a matter of a few seconds. But I am waiting for the photograph of me receiving the certificate from the Chief Minister,” he said.

The Kalapalayam Panchayat secretary R. Jegadeesan said Mr. Jeganathan never shied away from work and went beyond the call of his duty and duty hours to keep COVID-19 under check.

He not only went about doing his routine work, but also volunteered to disinfect the containment zones, deliver essential goods to those in the zones and food to those who could not cook at home.

He had worked till 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. on several days to return to work by 6 a.m. the next day, Mr. Jegadeesan recalled.

“I was not afraid of going into containment zones, even in the initial days of lockdown in March/April 2020. For, serving people was uppermost on my mind,” Mr. Jeganathan said and added, “For me work is worship.”

One of the two conservancy workers in the Panchayat, he also showed dedication in his routine work – wherever he worked, the area would be clean, Mr. Jegadeesan added.

The Panchayat has two habitations – Kalapalyam and Chinna Kuyili with 980 and 1214 families respectively.

Incidentally, Mr. Jegadeesan won the ‘Best Panchayat Secretary’ award from the Coimbatore district administration at the Independence Day celebration here on Sunday.