Conservancy worker dies in Salem after unidentified object explodes

December 27, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - SALEM

A conservancy worker involved in cleaning the Sankari police station premises was killed after an unidentified object exploded leading to a portion of a corrugated roofing sheet collapsing on him in Salem district on Wednesday evening.

According to police, Miyamathulla, (47), of Sankari, after cleaning the premises and dumping the waste near the station, set fire to it, when an unidentified object exploded, damaging the corrugated roofing sheet and causing it to fall on him.

Miyamathulla was taken to the Government Hospital at Sankari, where he died of his injuries. Another person who had arrived at the station to file a complaint was also injured in the blast and is being treated at the hospital. The object can be identified only after a detailed probe.

Superintendent of Police A.K. Arun Kabilan inspected the station premises and held inquiries.